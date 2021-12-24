Suga of BTS Tests Positive for COVID

Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Troops of the BTS Army got some unpleasant news Christmas Eve: Suga has COVID. According to The Guardian, the singer tested positive in South Korea on Friday after returning from concerts in the U.S. He was already quarantining and hadn’t come in recent close contact with his bandmates. Suga, whose birth name is Min Yoon-gi, is double vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. BTS is currently taking an “extended period of rest” after a super busy 2021. In November, the band had their first in-person concert since COVID hit in Los Angeles. They also recently performed a crosswalk concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden. A concert in Seoul is planned for March, barring further pandemic surprises.