Terrace House’s Seina Shimabukuro and Noah Ishikura have shared several wedding photos on Instagram to remind us that they went from housemates in a reality TV show to soul mates in real life. The pair — the first married couple to come out of the Japanese franchise — smiled and posed in various different kimonos for the pictures. They also posted a vlog on their joint YouTube channel of behind-the-scenes footage from the professional photo shoot, which took place at a stunning outdoor location in Kyoto, Japan.

Shimabukuro and Ishikura met as strangers on Terrace House: Opening New Doors, which aired from 2017 to 2019. Many female housemates expressed interest in Ishikura, but it was the wine-loving Shimabukuro who ended up winning model/pilot Ishikura’s heart. They went on to announce their marriage in February 2021. (Ishikura proposed in Karuizawa, the city where Opening New Doors was shot.) Though it’s already been over ten months since that happy announcement, the description of the couple’s latest vlog notes that taking these wedding photos made being married feel more real. In a time of co-star breakups, let this be a beacon of hope to anyone who still believes that you can find something real on reality TV.