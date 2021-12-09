That Time Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó Met Madonna

Bill Murray once said that everybody gets a year and half to be an asshole when they first get famous. After that, they have to figure it out. Well, Úrsula Corberó can officially enter her asshole era if she so chooses, cuz Madonna is a fan. Yes, that Madonna. While doing her late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Corberó explained how Madonna approached her during a layover in London. Apparently, Madonna started tying her shoe in Corberó’s lap (!!!), explaining that she was a fan of the Netflix show, and that Tokyo is her favorite character. The woman was too stunned to speak, as the TikTok sound goes. Madonna said “Do you know who I am?” To which Corberó responded “You’re fucking Madonna.” The two exchanged numbers, and Madonna immediately sent a follow-up text: “Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it.”

