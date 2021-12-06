The Boys Animated Spinoff Looks Like Junk, Literally

This definitely won’t be your typical superhero cartoon. While fans patiently await a third season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video has announced that its bloody breakout series is getting a spinoff … and it’s animated! The eight-episode series, called Diabolical, is set in The Boys universe, and it looks like it will be just as irreverent and explosive. Executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement that Diabolical will feature “eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think ‘The Boys’ is nuts? Wait till you see this.” It’s an anthology series, and the episodes are written by a who’s-who of raunchy humor: Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland, Andy Samberg, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg all contributed episodes.

“There is no question that you guys are the greatest fans in the world,” The Boys star Karl Urban said as he broke the news in a video message on Sunday. “And as a special way of saying thank you, we’ve got a little surprise for you which is going to drop early next year.” While no official date was announced, we got a look at the comic book-ish animation featuring an animated Terror the Bulldog licking his balls.