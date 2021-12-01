Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Dr. Oz may have girlbossed a little too close to the sun. After announcing his run for Senate in Pennsylvania, the Fox Station Group has pulled The Dr. Oz Show from its daytime lineup. Under the equal-time rule, networks can’t give airtime to one candidate without providing equal air time to the opposition. Seeing as Mehmet Oz’s show runs for an hour every day, it would be impossible to provide the equal time to any candidate that requested it. “There was no way we were going to be able to do that,” a source told Deadline. In New York (the #1 market in America), The Dr. Oz Show has been replaced by The Real. On WTXF-TV, they’ve been repeating the third hour of Good Day Philadelphia. Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, will take over the time slot starting January 18 with her own show. The Good Dish will air in dad’s time slot until the Senatorial campaign concludes.