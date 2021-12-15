This Is What Amanda Seyfried’s Elizabeth Holmes Looks Like

Photo: Beth Dubber/ HULU

Tomorrow, lawyers on both sides of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud case will give their closing arguments. If found guilty, she and her business partner–slash–ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison for allegedly defrauding investors in Theranos’ faulty blood-testing technology.

But elsewhere in the Holmesiverse, and with far less severe stakes, Hulu shared a first look today of Amanda Seyfried as the doomed tech exec in the streaming service’s upcoming series The Dropout. When Hulu first announced the limited-series adaptation of the ABC News podcast of the same name, Kate McKinnon was attached to play Holmes. She later dropped out of the project, and in 2021, Hulu announced that Seyfried would replace her. In three of the images, we see her in her signature Jobs-ian black turtleneck, a stark, white woman in stark, white spaces.

We also see her with Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews.

During the real-life Holmes’s testimony last week, she said that her mistakes could be attributed to being in an abusive relationship with Balwani, who is 20 years her senior.

The series will premiere on March 3, 2022, with three episodes, after which episodes will release weekly.