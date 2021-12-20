The Equalizer Fires Chris Noth After Sexual-Assault Allegations

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer just days after a third woman came forward to accuse the actor of sexual assault. In a joint statement, Universal Television and CBS said Noth “will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.” Noth, who played William Bishop in the CBS crime drama starring Queen Latifah, will appear in only one more new episode, which has already been shot. (His character won’t be edited out of any reruns.) The show is currently on hiatus from its second season, which has aired seven episodes and is set to release its eighth on January 2.

Two allegations of sexual assault against Noth were first published in The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Law & Order’s Zoe Lister-Jones later accused Noth of inappropriate behavior, alleging that he is a “sexual predator.” On December 17, a third woman came forward to The Daily Beast to accuse Noth of sexually assaulting her. Noth has firmly denied the allegations of sexual assault, claiming that the encounters with the first two women were consensual and that he “had no idea” who the third woman is. In addition to his firing from The Equalizer, Noth has been dropped from his talent agency. Peloton has also stopped promoting an ad tied to the actor’s role as Big in the Sex and the City reboot.