Let’s Talk About The Matrix Resurrections’ Cool Glasses

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

In Matrix movies, glasses help us differentiate between who’s blind to the true reality and who can see past the deception. They’ve become an important identifying factor for each of the characters — especially Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus — as well as a key component of many Halloween costumes over the years. With The Matrix Resurrections now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, we rounded up the new generation of funky and fitting frames and awarded superlatives to the glasses that gave us a whole new perspective.

Most Likely to Get Lost

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

It’s only in the Matrix that it’s possible to not lose such small glasses. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays an alternate version of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, as original actor Laurence Fishburne was reportedly not asked to reprise his role. However, Abdul-Mateen’s Morpheus stayed true to the character by keeping his clip-on glasses from the original Matrix film.

Most Consistent

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

When you’re meeting up with someone you haven’t seen in twenty years, it’s best to wear something they’ll recognize you in. There’s nothing better than sticking with the classics.

Best “Dad” Inspired Frames

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

When you put on these shades, suddenly you possess unlimited car-repair knowledge. These are the glasses that scream, “I’m proud of you, son,” after your first soccer game but also forget your birthday every year.

Best Edith Head Replicas

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

It’s hard not to see Sati’s giant, thick glasses and not think of the legendary Edith Head (or Edna Mode, if you’re a Pixar fan). They’re comically large frames that make you wonder if they’re actually prescription lenses.

Most Likely to be Sold at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

Cat-eye and round-circle frames are staples of 2010s style, which is slowly creeping in to replace Y2K in the trend cycle. These two shades, meanwhile, worn by Lexy (Eréndira Ibarra) and Berg (Brian J. Smith), scream “couple from across the bar who likes your vibe.”

Most Likely Brought From Home

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

Did Neil Patrick Harris bring these blue frames from home to play the Analyst? Or maybe borrow them from Al Roker? Either way, the colorful glasses match the blue pills his character, the Analyst, gives Neo to keep him in the Matrix.

Most Likely to Sell Out in Stores

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

Jessica Henwick’s character won the glasses lottery; Bugs’s sunglasses are fucking cool. The gold bar across the middle, the bright pigmented blue (to match her hair), and the circle-shaped lens elegantly combine everything that made the other glasses in the film unique into one piece.