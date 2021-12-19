Here Are the 2021 Hugo Award Winners

Photo: Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX

We may be entering a new chapter in our very science factual pandemic, but science fiction will not be ignored. The 2021 Hugo Awards were presented at the Omni Shoreham in Washington DC as part of DisCon III. The ceremony also streamed globally, as is the style of the time. Awarded by the World Science Fiction Convention since 1953, the Hugos are recognized as a big effing deal in the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, and speculative fiction. Past winners include Arthur C. Clarke, N.K. Jemisin, and G. Willow Wilson. The award has been at the center of controversies as more diverse voices in fiction come to the front.

This year, Hades won a special category for Best Video Game, only the second time the award has been given. Other awards were given to Netflix’s The Old Guard and the series finale of NBC’s The Good Place. Below is the full list of winners.

Best Novel: ﻿Network Effect, Martha Wells

Best Novella: The Empress of Salt and Fortune, Nghi Vo

Best Novelette: Two Truths and a Lie, Sarah Pinsker

Best Short Story: “Metal Like Blood in the Dark”, T. Kingfisher (Uncanny Magazine, September/October 2020)

Best Series: The Murderbot Diaries, Martha Wells

Best Related Work: Beowulf: A New Translation, Maria Dahvana Headley

Best Graphic Story or Comic: Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, written by Octavia Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy, illustrated by John Jennings

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: The Old Guard

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”

Best Editor, Short Form: Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form: Diana M. Pho

Best Professional Artist: Rovina Cai

Best Semiprozine: FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction

Best Fanzine: nerds of a feather, flock together

Best Fancast: The Coode Street Podcast

Best Fan Writer: Elsa Sjunneson

Best Fan Artist: Sara Felix

Best Video Game: Hades﻿