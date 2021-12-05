Tom Holland Tap-Dances His Way Into Fred Astaire Biopic

Photo: WireImage

After weeks of rumors, Tom Holland himself has confirmed that he will indeed be playing Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. Holland verified the news to the AP while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. “The script came in a week ago,” Holland said of the upcoming biopic. “I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me.” Holland, of course, has a musical theater background that will serve him well in playing the iconic entertainer (who could forget his “Singin’ in the Rain”–“Umbrella” mashup from Lip Sync Battle back in 2017). Not much is known yet about the film, but it won’t be the only Astaire biopic we can look forward to — Amazon is producing one of their own, with Jamie Bell as Holland and Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers.