Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Having an Extremely Cute Spider-Man Press Tour

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

From red carpet photos to interviews, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been staying busy with promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out on December 17. The pair, who play the on-screen couple of Spider-Man and MJ, are rumored to be a real-life couple. (For the record, neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially confirmed that they’re dating, and both expressed a desire for privacy after paparazzi shared photos of them kissing this summer.) But regardless of whether they’re in a relationship or not, they’re co-stars for a reason! They have great chemistry and get along well, and fans enjoy seeing them interact. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest “Tomdaya” moments from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour so far. As far as we know, the multiverse shouldn’t mess with this timeline.

December 3: On The Graham Norton Show, the pair shows how Zendaya literally supported Holland during a Spider-Man stunt due to their height difference. It was “so nice to be caught for a change,” Holland reflects.

December 5: Zendaya and Holland exchange a quick hello as she passes by him on the red carpet at a photocall for the film in London.

the “helllloooo” TAKE ME UP pic.twitter.com/fnRweL2XiF — hourly tomdaya (@tomdayahourly) December 6, 2021

December 8: In an interview with CinemaBlend, Zendaya wordlessly reminds Holland that he previously said that he wanted to recreate their upside down kiss in the rain. Once Holland remembers, they joke that he should do the scene with their Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon.

December 10: Holland explains that Zendaya has picked up slang and “an English cadence” from him. She demonstrates.

After Holland calls the early vlogs Zendaya made Disney “cute,” Zendaya does an impression of a Holland bursting into song as a child actor during a Billy Elliot interview.

December 12: Holland and Zendaya video call a young fan from Korea who reads them a heartfelt letter. They tell him anyone can be an Avenger.

December 13: Holland pauses an interview to figure out if Zendaya has arrived on the red carpet at the Spider-Man premiere in L.A.

Tom Holland's reaction to Zendaya arriving at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere is so 😭 pic.twitter.com/PSPZ8uIQFb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 14, 2021

He appears to step in front of the cameras to allow her to adjust her outfit.

tom covering for zendaya so she can fix her dress <3

pic.twitter.com/y060bDM6rU — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) December 14, 2021

December 14: They bicker about pineapple on pizza in a LADbible interview. Zendaya also shares that she is still not over her 2017 lip sync battle loss to Holland. “I thought we were working together, but it’s whatever,” she says.

Tom Holland and Zendaya had strong feelings on everything from American Football to pineapple on pizza... 😅 pic.twitter.com/mO0L2XGTFM — LADbible (@ladbible) December 14, 2021

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Holland says that he went snowboarding after Spider-Man wrapped and ended up video calling Zendaya with blood all over his face. “That’s very actor-y to do, instead of the hospital, you call your girlfriend,” Kimmel jokes, and both Holland and Zendaya laugh.