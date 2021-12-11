Travis Scott Discontinues His Hard Seltzer Brand Cacti

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

After the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott stated to TMZ through his management team that he “is not focused on business right now, and his priority is helping his community and fans heal.” On Friday, Anheuser-Busch announced that they would be discontinuing Scott’s Cacti hard seltzer. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” said a spokesperson in a statement shared in a report on AdAge. In the same report, the brand declined to comment whether the decision was made in response to Astroworld.

The end of Cacti is only one of several brand partnerships that have ended or been put on hold post-Astroworld. Nike announced on November 15 that they’re postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.” The popular videogame Fortnite halted sales of its “Travis Scott Emote” just days after the tragedy. Film and production company Mega64 tweeted they terminated their upcoming collaboration with Scott several months after sharing the project announcement to Twitter. Despite the ending of several brand deals, Scott announced a partnership with BetterHelp, an online therapy company, to provide one month of therapy to those affected by the tragedies. BetterHelp clarified on their site that the initiative is not “sponsorship or paid endorsement of any kind” and has “previously provided free support” in the wake of other tragedies.