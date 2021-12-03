Tristan Thompson Is Reportedly Expecting Another Child

Tristan Thompson is reportedly about to be a father of three. Photo: Getty Images

It seems there may be a new chapter in the never-ending saga that is Tristan Thompson’s romantic escapades. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson is allegedly expecting a child with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols. And how, do you ask, does the Daily Mail know this? Why, a paternity lawsuit, of course.

Nichols is currently very pregnant, as evidenced by the Daily Mail’s photos, and reportedly due any day now. She claims that Thompson is the father and is seeking child support as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and other pregnancy costs. Thompson wants a paternity test once the baby is born.

Per court documents obtained by the tabloid, Thompson admitted to having sex at least twice with Nichols after his 30th-birthday party in March. That would have been around the same time Thompson and Khloé Kardashian appeared to confirm their reunion on Instagram. (The two broke up again in June.) While Thompson claims that was the only time he was intimate with Nichols, she says, per her lawyers, that the affair began at least five months prior to his party. It’s not clear whether there was overlap between this alleged affair and Thompson and Kardashian’s rekindled relationship, which reportedly started back up again in July 2020. However, infidelity wouldn’t be entirely out of the question — Thompson is a notorious cheater.

If the baby is his, this would be Thompson’s third child. He currently has a 3-year-old daughter, True, with Kardashian, and a 4-year-old son, Prince, with model Jordan Craig. Despite the closeness in ages, Thompson has maintained that he started dating Kardashian after he and Craig broke up.