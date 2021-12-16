Turnstile Brought the Mosh Pit to Your Living Room in Late-Night TV Debut

It’s been a banner year for Turnstile, the Baltimore hard-core band that not only released some of 2021’s best rock music on third album GLOW ON (with hip-hop producer Mike Elizondo and R&B experimentalist Blood Orange), but played multiple well-received tours (including as the only rock act on $uicideboy$’s Grey Day tour) and showed heavily on year-end lists (including Vulture’s own Best Songs of 2021, featuring “BLACKOUT”). The cherry on top of it all was last night, when Turnstile played its TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, an extremely rare feat for a hard-core band. The band plowed through two songs off GLOW ON: the anthemic opener “MYSTERY” and absolutely brutal “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION.” Absent a live audience to mosh and stage dive, Turnstile still brought 110 percent energy to the Late Night stage — and to living rooms across the country, where, if you knew what was up, you were headbanging along. To paraphrase the band, we want to thank Seth Meyers for letting Turnstile be themselves.

