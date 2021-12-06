Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Have Split

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Pour one out on the front curb of Tom Tom: DJ James Kennedy and his Bambi-eyed bae Raquel Leviss have called off their engagement. Taking a page from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the pair issued a joint statement on Instagram, and turned off comments. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the statement read. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore.” The photo appears to have been taken at the VPR reunion taping, which Page Six posits took place this weekend.

Raquel joined the Vanderpump demimonde in season 5, as Kennedy’s new girlfriend. In season 6, a fight over Lala stealing Raquel’s pasta became iconic, spawning merch and this gif Scheana Shay slurping a penne into her mouth without using her hands. Raquel eventually went to work at SUR and became a series regular on Vanderpump Rules in season 9. The IG statement gave no indication of how the couple plans to split custody of their dog Graham Cracker, or who gets to plan any pastel-themed parties in his honor going forward.