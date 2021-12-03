Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Turned Verzuz Into an Actual Fight With Three 6 Mafia

Bizzy Bone starting a fight with Juicy J during this Verzuz battle 😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/98fXtWflaC — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) December 3, 2021

Bizzy Bone had a bit of a bone to pick with Three 6 Mafia during Verzuz on December 2. Bizzy took the stage with Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony for a Verzuz battle against the Memphis crew that, for a second, turned into an actual battle. As the ’90s hitmakers traded the usual barbs and jabs of a Verzuz, Bizzy wasn’t having it. “You ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage,” he told the rival group. “N- - - -, suck my dick,” Three 6’s Juicy J replied, prompting Bizzy to throw a bottle in his direction. That quickly grew into a few seconds of full-on fighting between Three 6 and Bone Thugs — the first fight, perhaps surprisingly, after months of live and in-person Verzuz battles. “You a hater. Bizzy Bone, you a hater,” Three 6’s Gangsta Boo said as things escalated before security eventually pulled the two groups apart. At first, Bizzy didn’t return to the stage with Bone Thugs, but he eventually came back to apologize, trading a handclasp with Juicy J. “I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides,” he said. “I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfucking rollin’.”

That fight didn’t end up being the night’s only surprise. Later, Three 6 Mafia brought out actor Terrence Howard to help perform “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” their Oscar-winning (another surprise, if you may have forgotten) song that he raps in the film Hustle & Flow. And later, Three 6 Mafia also played Juicy J’s verse on Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” likely the only appearance Perry will make on the Verzuz stage. (Bone Thugs, for their part, kept the pop stars in rotation with their Mariah Carey collab “Breakdown.”) Just hours after, Juicy J followed the Verzuz with his new single “Pop That Trunk” alongside Wiz Khalifa, off their upcoming 2022 joint album.