Photo: Universal/Getty Images

Nothing is more important than family to Dom Toretto. On the eighth anniversary of Paul Walker’s passing, Vin Diesel penned a message on Instagram to his late co-star, recalling a moment they shared on the set of Fast & Furious 4 about starting their own families.

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind?” Diesel wrote. “You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own.”

Walker had already had his daughter, Meadow, and gave Diesel the advice on the birth of his first child, Hania Riley Sinclair.

“It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that,” Diesel continued. “Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

Hania, 13, was the maid of honor at Meadow’s wedding in October of this year. But that’s not all, as Diesel had a special role at the ceremony, walking Meadow, 23, down the aisle.

“How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast…but maybe somehow you did,” Diesel wrote. “Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always…and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…”

Meadow too shared a message on the day of her father’s passing. “I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote. “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”