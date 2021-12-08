Watch French Montana & Doja Cat’s Post-Apocalyptic Video for ‘Handstand’

The new French Montana/Doja Cat/Saweetie music video for “Handstand” bravely imagines a post-apocalyptic wasteland…that is sponsored by Beluga Vodka and mobile shopping app NTWRK. Other iconic hip-hop videos have placed themselves in a Thunderdome-like future, such as “California Love” by Tupac and Dr. Dre. Others have situated themselves in vaguely revolutionary clashes, like “Run This Town” and “Superpower.” But none of these videos, stunning though they are, had the boldness of vision to imagine a world where the only connection to the civilization we once knew is sponcon. That, honestly, feels more accurate to our near future than Waterworld or whatever.

Related