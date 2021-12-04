Watch Trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel, If You Dare

Photo: Netflix

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the spooky sequel of 1974 slasher flick The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Playing the not BDSM-related Leatherface is Mark Burnham, who will be chasing after the Final Girl Sally Hardesty, played by Olwen Fouéré. Fouéré has been recast as Hardesty after the death of original actress Marilyn Burns from the 1974 film. The film had some leadership changes during production in Bulgaria as original directors Andy and Ryan Tohill exited the film after one week of production due to creative differences. It is now directed by David Blue Garcia, with a screenplay written by Chris Thomas Devlin. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on February 18, 2022.

In 2022, the face of madness returns.

TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, only on Netflix February 18. pic.twitter.com/9s6MWDDnOR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 4, 2021

According to the streamer, the film follows “Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson),” as they “head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.”