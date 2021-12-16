Watch Seth Meyers Practice His Kendall Roy Impression on ‘A Closer Look’

Every day we learn more weird shit about the January 6 Capitol Riots. Today, it was revelations that many Fox News Hosts and Don Jr. were texting Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with Don Jr. saying Trump needed to “condemn this shit ASAP.” On Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” Seth Meyers pointed out that even Kendall Roy gets more facetime with his papa than Don Jr. gets with Sr. He then launched into a passable Kendall impression. Apparently, Brian Cox himself could only compliment Meyers’ Kendall impression by saying it was “incredibly brief.” His Cousin Greg, on the other hand, is pretty good. No notes.

