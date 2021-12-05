Miles Morales Takes a Tumble Through the Spider-Verse in New Teaser

We got our first peek at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel on Saturday night with the new teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The upcoming movie is the first half of the two-part sequel, confirmed writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller via Entertainment Weekly. “Miles’ story is an epic,” the pair told EW. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

The new teaser sees our gawky hero Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), now college-aged, reunite with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfield), before taking a colorful spin through the spider-verse along with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 (who was teased in the Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene). Though she doesn’t make an appearance in the teaser, the film will also feature Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) hits theaters on October 7, 2022.