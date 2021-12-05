Watch the Trailer for Doctor Who’s Timey-Wimey New Year’s Special

Who doesn’t love a time loop story? They’re perhaps the most fun format for fiction. You get countless deaths, wacky subplots, and all of it comes stakes-free since another reset is due to happen eventually. Jodie Whittaker is beginning her farewell tour of specials with a New Year’s Dalek-heavy romp. “Eve of the Daleks” stars Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself, This Way Up), and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black) as a storage facility manager and her customer that get wrapped up in the Doctor’s shenanigans. Companions Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) are returning as well. After this round of specials, both Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are set to leave the show, with old maestro Russell T. Davies returning with an as-yet unnamed fourteenth Doctor. “Eve of the Daleks” premieres on BBC1 and BBC America New Year’s Day 2022.

