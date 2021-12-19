Watch the Trailer for Toast of Tinseltown

Comedy connoisseurs know: Matt Berry is a genius that should be cast in everything, including the Star Wars universe. What Toast of Tinseltown — the Californicated spin-off of Berry’s Toast of London — presupposes is, what if he was? The trailer for Toast of Tinseltown shows our favorite actor of stage and screen (and VO booth) traveling to Hollywood with the intention of being in the latest Star Wars jawn. Knowing Toast’s luck, it hardly seems likely that it will come to fruition. And why is Clem Fandango in LA? We have our own rich boy interns to nurture and cultivate. Toast of Tinseltown comes to BBC2 January 4.

