41 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2022

The movies are back! Or so we hope whenever COVID-era box-office records are smashed again as a car rockets off into space or a Spider-Man finds himself (and his other selves too). Box-office grosses more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, and while that’s good news (for theaters, yes, but especially for Marvel and Sony, whose films took four of the top five highest-earning spots), we’re still a long way from what we used to count as “normal.” Omicron numbers are surging, sending release dates into another spiral of uncertainty. There are so many questions: Will this year’s Sundance Film Festival unfold in person as planned? Will we ever see Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seduce each other in Dark Water, once slated to release in January and now once again TBD? Will the first published version of this entire list be obsolete in a week’s time?

Maybe. (But we’ll keep coming back to it and updating.) We do know this after combing through the release calendar: The movies will be betting big on sequels in 2022. Decades-old stories, from Top Gun to Legally Blonde, will continue in new films with their original stars. There’ll be reboots and retellings — Scream, The Batman, Lightyear — and long-awaited follow-ups for beloved heroes (including in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though tragically without Chadwick Boseman). We’ll get tons more Marvel and DC movies, a Fantastic Beasts and a John Wick, a Jurassic World and a Mission: Impossible, a new Creed, more Minions, more Halloween … all leading up to the movie-sequel mother lode: Avatar 2, less a film in our minds than a legend for its endless delays.

There are original films to get excited about, too, of course. Some are intensely meta, Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Immense Talent, Valérie Lemercier’s Aline, and Jennifer Lopez’s Marry Me among them. Others come from names that are hard to resist: horror maestros Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, and Jordan Peele release new films this year (one stars Björk as a witch). Many will move you — do watch A Hero. Others will dazzle (Everything Everywhere All at Once) or shock you into a dumbfounded laugh (Jackass Forever, here we come). Wherever and whenever we get to do it, in a theater or at home, let’s go to the movies.

January

Scream

The 2022 iteration of Scream is the fifth film in the Scream franchise, the first to be directed by someone other than the late Wes Craven (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett handle behind-camera duties for this one), and the first resuscitation of Ghost Face in more than a decade. Because history repeats itself repeatedly in these movies, a new killer dons the Ghost Face mask while faces both familiar (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette) and fresh (Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette) are determined to reveal the person behind it. (In theaters January 14.) — Jen Chaney

A Hero

Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim, imprisoned for myriad debts, whose girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldoust) presents him with a way of settling what he owes. What should be a straightforward plan careens Rahim into people who see him as opportunistic and others who see him as an opportunity. Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi might be our leading ethicist, and A Hero continues his curiosity with incremental degrees of right and wrong. (In theaters January 7; streaming on Amazon Prime January 21.) — Roxana Hadadi

Aline

This unofficial Celine Dion biopic from writer-director Valérie Lemercier stars the 57-year-old Lemercier as Aline Dieu (the last name being French for God) at every stage of her mortal life including a flabbergasting, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids–esque age 5. The wonderfully wacky, openly adoring movie is perhaps the only possible way to tell Dion’s story, vibrating on the same wavelength as the famously weird French Canadian chanteuse. (In theaters January 21.) — Rachel Handler

Compartment No. 6

Green Book in the Arctic Circle: A lesbian academic from Finland shares a train compartment with a rough-hewn Russian miner on a platonic journey from Moscow to Murmansk. Winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes, this is Finland’s entry for the International Film Oscar, where it just cracked the shortlist. (In theaters January 26.) — Nate Jones

More anticipated films:

The 355 (in theaters January 7)

Belle (in theaters January 14)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (streaming on Amazon Prime January 14)

The Pink Cloud (in theaters January 14)

The Royal Treatment (streaming on Netflix January 20)

The King’s Daughter (in theaters January 21)

Cyrano (in theaters January 28)

February

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

This documentary, released in the U.K. in 2021, serves as a tribute to the pioneering Poly Styrene, the frontwoman for X-Ray Spex and the rare woman of color on the frontlines of the punk scene in late 1970s London. Co-written and co-directed by Styrene’s daughter, Celeste Bell, the film is also an examination of their mother-daughter relationship that features Ruth Negga as the voice of the late Styrene. (In theaters and select music venues February 2.) — Jen Chaney

The Worst Person in the World

Joachim Trier’s latest is a funny, sexy, bittersweet look at the life of a woman named Julie (effervescent newcomer Renate Reinsve) as she approaches 30, falls in and out of love, flirts with strangers, changes careers, and hurls a tampon at a mushroom-induced hallucination of her father. (In theaters February 4.) — Rachel Handler

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez, playing an international pop star like Jennifer Lopez, learns that her lover, also a pop star (Maluma), is cheating on her — right before the two plan to marry each other onstage. So she spontaneously picks a random local teacher, played by Owen Wilson, out of a crowd and promptly marries him instead. This might be the most important film ever made. (In theaters and streaming on Peacock February 11.) — Rachel Handler

A Banquet

Fresh, understated, and stick-to-your-bones spooky, Ruth Paxton’s A Banquet follows a grieving family whose eldest daughter (Jessica Alexander) witnesses a strange natural phenomenon and suddenly finds herself unable to eat. Her mother (Sienna Guillory), already at her wit’s end, does her best to accommodate and understand her daughter’s possibly supernatural condition while trying to keep her own fracturing psyche and disintegrating family together. (In theaters and on demand February 18.) — Rachel Handler

Studio 666

It’s the Foo Fighters haunted mansion movie you never knew you wanted! No, seriously, it looks fun. Extra points to this film if any of the demonic forces in it eat Mentos (or Footos). (In theaters February 25.) — Jen Chaney

Jackass Forever

There’s an unexpected tenderness that runs through the first three Jackass movies, in which grown men go to increasingly extreme lengths to test their capacities for pain and grotesquerie — just to make their friends laugh. The now decades-spanning bonds between Steve-O, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Chris Pontius, and Ehren McGehey, along with their madman ringleader Johnny Knoxville and long-suffering director Jeff Tremaine, shine sweetly through all the piss, shit, spit, and blood. But there’s a tinge of melancholy to this next go-round. It’s sure to be the boys’ last, as they’re now aging past their ability to bounce back from devastating stunt injuries. And their crew is also one short: Bam Margera, the once-baby brother figure of the bunch, was reluctantly pushed out of production due to untenable personal issues, a situation that seems to break the hearts of all involved. (In theaters February 4.) — Melissa León

Uncharted

This adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted PlayStation games sure got off on the wrong foot with the target fan base. Some think Tom Holland, set to star as treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake, is too young for a role that seemed destined for a guy whose name rhymes with Fathan Nillion. The casting of Mark Wahlberg as a younger, prequel-era Sully — Nathan’s beloved father figure and mentor — was just as unexpected. Will the end product, directed by Ruben Fleischer of Venom fame, unearth gold in what could be a shipwreck? (In theaters February 18) — Melissa León

More Anticipated Films:

Moonfall (In theaters February 4)

I Want You Back (In theaters February 11)

Death on the Nile (In theaters February 11)

Dog (In theaters February 18)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (In theaters and on Netflix February 18)

Mothering Sunday (In theaters February 25)

The Outfit (In theaters February 25)

March

The Batman

After matriculating at the A24 Finishing School for Leading Men with Indie Cred, Robert Pattinson returns to the world of bat-themed franchise cinema. How will the third Batman reboot of the 21st century separate itself from its predecessors? By emphasizing the Dark Knight’s roots in detective comics, says writer-director Matt Reeves. And, judging by the trailer, by putting Pattinson in absolutely gothic levels of eyeliner. (In theaters March 4.) — Nate Jones

Turning Red

Domee Shi’s 2018 short Bao was a deft eight-minute animated exercise in emotionally destroying any children of Chinese immigrants. Her feature-length debut looks to be a little devastating, while still keeping its focus on the relationship between a Chinese-Canadian mother and child. The 13-year-old Mei discovers she’s inherited a tendency to turn into a red panda when she gets worked up. As metaphors for adolescence go, that’s pretty adorable. (In theaters March 11.) — Alison Willmore

Downton Abbey: A New Era

What a year 2022 will be for Julian Fellowes fans. His long-anticipated series about old money in late 19th-century New York, The Gilded Age, lands on HBO in January. Two months later, a second movie based on Downton Abbey, Fellowes’ saga about the Crawley family, lands in theaters. The film, a follow-up to Downton Abbey set at the end of the 1920s, features all your upstairs and downstairs faves, including Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern), Ladies Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Edith (Laura Carmichael), Carson (Jim Carter), Mrs. Carson, née Hughes (Phyllis Logan) and of course the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith), who mysteriously inherits a villa in southern France. Road trip! (In theaters March 18.) — Jen Chaney

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The latest sci-fi action film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, looks as delightfully off-kilter as their 2016 debut Swiss Army Man. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, a seemingly normal woman with a husband, kids, and a family business, who learns she exists in infinite universes. The film’s trailer promises ass kicking. “Don’t make me fight you, I am really good!” Evelyn says, and Yeoh has never been wrong about that. (In theaters March 25.) — Roxana Hadadi

The Lost City

Conceived by Seth Gordon, whose broad comedic style can either hit (Horrible Bosses) or not (Baywatch). Starring Sandra Bullock as a reclusive romance writer who becomes entangled with her books’ cover model (Channing Tatum) after they are kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), the plot-stuffed The Lost City could go either way. (In theaters March 25.) — Roxana Hadadi

More Anticipated Films:

Great Freedom (In theaters March 4)

Huda’s Salon (In theaters March 4)

Unwelcome (In theaters March 17)

Alice (In theaters March 18)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (In theaters March 18)

The Torch (In theaters March 18)

Unbreakable Boy (In theaters March 18)

April

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

In this meta-narrative action-adventure-comedy, Nicolas Cage takes on his most challenging role to date: Nicolas Cage. Not just any Nicolas Cage. A cash-strapped and creatively unfulfilled, nearly washed up Nic Cage who accepts $1 million to attend the birthday party of a billionaire drug lord (Pedro Pascal) in Spain. But things take a turn for the bizarre when this highly stylized version of the beloved actor gets recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and is forced to channel his “most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones,” according to the official synopsis. Think Con Air-era Cage more than Cage of Pig renown. (In theaters April 22.) — Chris Lee

The Northman

Robert Eggers is known for using rich historical details to conjure up vintage fears, having delved into the lives of paranoid Puritan settlers (The Witch) and isolated lightkeepers (The Lighthouse). He leaves New England behind for his third film, which is set in 10th century Iceland. Hollywood’s go-to Scandinavian Alexander Skarsgård is Amleth, a Viking prince seeking revenge for the murder of his father, while Nicole Kidman plays his mother, and Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk (goddamn right) also star. If that sounds a little Shakespearean, well, the legend did inspire Hamlet. (In theaters April 22.) — Alison Willmore

Memory

Admittedly, Liam Neeson’s last couple of films haven’t been his best. And director Martin Campbell’s 2021 release The Protégé was something of a disappointment. But the idea of these two — our foremost sad-dad action hero and the director of such classics as Casino Royale, GoldenEye, and The Mask of Zorro — working together on a remake of the 2003 Belgian assassin-on-the-run thriller The Memory of a Killer is enormously promising. Campbell remains an action maestro, and Neeson still brings a lot of poignancy to his parts, even when they seem to be beneath him. Oh, and: Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce are also in this. (In theaters April 22.) — Bilge Ebiri

More Anticipated Films

Morbius (In theaters April 1)

The Contractor (In theaters April 1)

Easter Sunday (In theaters April 1)

You Won’t Be Alone (In theaters April 1)

Ambulance (In theaters April 8)

Bullet Train (In theaters April 8)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (In theaters April 8)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (In theaters April 15)

Thirteen Lives (In theaters April 15)

The Bad Guys (In theaters April 22)

65 (In theaters April 29)

May

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Lesley Manville finally gets a star vehicle in this adaptation of a Paul Gallico novel. The Phantom Thread nominee plays a cleaning woman in 1950s London who wades into the world of French haute couture, crossing paths with Isabelle Huppert along the way. Amazingly not released by Sony Pictures Classics. (In theaters May 6.) — Nate Jones

Legally Blonde 3

So they’re really doing it, huh? And why not? Studios desperately reboot ancient franchises all the time, and the Legally Blonde series isn’t even all that old. (20 years is nothing in a world where Blade Runner 2049 exists.) And besides, there was always something frustrating about the way these films’ run initially ended, after the masterful original movie, one of the great comedies of its time, and the underrated second entry. Reese Witherspoon was certainly having the time of her life. (And so was Jennifer Coolidge, who’s coming back for this one.) Perhaps more importantly, the Legally Blonde ethos — that Elle Woods’s frivolous, sorority-girl bubbliness is, in fact, the source of her wisdom — has gone from being a surprising revelation to conventional wisdom over the years. It’ll be genuinely exciting to see where the new film (written by Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor) will take her, now that she’s entering middle age. (In theaters May 20.) — Bilge Ebiri

John Wick: Chapter 4

At the conclusion of 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Keanu Reeves, as the hit action franchise’s titular super assassin, had been shot, thrown himself from the top of a building and dragged himself to safety more dead than alive. His only thought: revenge on those who did him dirty. To date, Lionsgate has kept Chapter 4’s plot details under wraps. But with castmates Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane returning, expect more of the exquisite gun-fu and bravura displays of ultra-violence fans have come to depend on from the series. And as befits a character who has killed and maimed literally hundreds of people by this point, director Chad Stahelski has promised no “happy ending” for Wick. (In theaters May 27.) — Chris Lee

Top Gun: Maverick

Supposedly this long-delayed Top Gun sequel, which was originally slated for a 2019 release and then postponed five times, largely due to the pandemic, is coming this summer. Forgive us, but as eager as we are to see Tom Cruise in the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell again, we won’t believe this movie is really happening until we’re on an actual highway to the danger zone. (In theaters May 27.) — Jen Chaney

More Anticipated Films:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (In theaters May 6)

DC League of Super Pets (In theaters May 20)

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie (In theaters May 27)

June

Elvis

Nearly a decade after the Australian filmmaker put his own glitzy stamp on The Great Gatsby, Baz Luhrmann sets his sights on Elvis Presley, America’s King of Rock and Roll. Luhrmann’s aesthetic of excess might be the perfect fit for this biopic, starring Austin Butler as the titular Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker. (In theaters June 24.) — Roxana Hadadi

Shotgun Wedding

The Jennifer Lopez rom-comaissance sashays on, this time placing our heroine opposite Josh Duhamel, who replaces Armie Hammer after that whole thing. They’ll play two halves of a couple kidnapped just before their destination wedding. Do not confuse this movie with the also-J. Lo-starring, matrimony-minded Marry Me, which is out in February. This one’s got New Girl’s Liz Meriwether co-writing the script, plus living legend Jennifer Coolidge, The Good Place standout D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz all costarring. (In theaters June 29.) — Melissa León

More Anticipated Films:

Jurassic World: Dominion (In theaters June 10)

Lightyear (In theaters June 17)

Oh Hell No (In theaters June 17)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (In theaters June 24)

The Black Phone (In theaters June 24)

Where the Crawdads Sing (In theaters June 24)

July

Minions: The Rise of Gru

This sequel to Minions/prequel to the Despicable Me movies is an origin story that explains how a young Gru (Steve Carell) first got interested in being evil. Just in case you are in need of a kid-friendly Joker. (In theaters July 1.) — Jen Chaney

Thor: Love and Thunder

Most Marvel heroes don’t get a fourth solo film, but most of them didn’t take until the third film to crack the character. Love and Thunder reunites Chris Hemsworth with his zany Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and hey, Natalie Portman’s back too, for a storyline where she gets superpowers of her own. (In theaters July 8.) — Nate Jones

Nope

Jordan Peele has been involved in so many projects as a producer (Candyman, Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone, The Last O.G.), it’s easy to forget he hasn’t actually returned to the role of director since his 2019 sophomore effort Us. The upcoming summer is blessing us with a new Peele production, one that’s apparently staying within the horror genre he’s been so influential in shaping recently. All we know about Nope so far is who’s in the cast, including Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, plus the fact that the poster features a dish-shaped cloud trailing a streamer. (In theaters July 22.) — Alison Willmore

More Anticipated Films:

Bed Rest (In theaters July 15)

Mandate (In theaters July 22)

Black Adam (In theaters July 29)

August

Bros

Already the first major studio film co-written by and starring an openly gay man, Billy Eichner’s Bros will also be the first to star LGBTQ actors in all of the principal heterosexual roles. Those actors include TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, and Guillermo Diaz opposite Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as our central lovebirds. Nicholas Stoller, whose Netflix series Friends From College also co-starred Eichner, will direct. (In theaters August 12.) — Melissa León

More Anticipated Films:

The Man from Toronto (In theaters August 12)

Secret Headquarters (In theaters August 12)

Samaritan (In theaters August 26)

On a Wing and a Prayer (In theaters August 31)

September

The Woman King

Fact: Gina Prince-Bythewood makes only great movies. And this one stars none other than Viola Davis as the general of an all-female military unit in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, in a story inspired by true 19th-century events. Prince-Bythewood earned her action bona fides with 2020’s The Old Guard and she has always brought both scope and intimacy to her films, no matter the subject. Just imagine what she’ll do behind the lens of a historical epic. (In theaters September 16.) — Melissa León

Don’t Worry Darling

Few details have been released about Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to her acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart, but the ones that have seem promising. Don’t Worry Darling is a 1950s-set psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a couple whose seemingly idyllic lives turn out to be built on some disturbing secrets. The script for the project, written by brothers Carey and Shane Van Dyke, was on the 2019 Black List, though the production became an object of internet obsession for other reasons — it’s reportedly where the romance between Styles and Wilde began. (In theaters September 23.) — Alison Willmore

Mission: Impossible 7

The partnership between director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise has already resulted in two excellent Mission: Impossible movies (and also Jack Reacher, but… whatever), and there isn’t really any reason to believe things will change when it comes to their third collaboration in what has become an improbably awesome action series. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames are set to return, and to be joined by Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales. An eighth installment is already shooting, with Cruise spotted dangling from an airplane, something that has to be old hat for him by now. (In theaters September 30.) — Alison Willmore

More Anticipated Films:

Dark Harvest (In theaters September 9)

Distant (In theaters September 16)

White Bird: A Wonder Story (In theaters September 16)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (In theaters September 23)

October

Ticket to Paradise

Ol Parker, writer-director of the eternally transcendent Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, brings his passion for tropical family hijinks to Bali, where divorcees George Clooney and Julia Roberts have traveled to stop their recently matriculated daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a local. The rom-com is the sixth Clooney-Roberts joint to date and the latest since 2016’s Money Monster. (In theaters October 21) — Rachel Handler

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

We last left Miles Morales, the most consistently endearing Spider-Man of them all, three years ago on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s promise that “anyone can wear the mask.” It was an elegant parting note from a thrilling and highkey historic animated film, whose stylistically diverse animation felt fundamentally new and different. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multiversal Spider-shenanigans made a fine nostalgia play, but all we want is more of Miles Morales’ journey through the worlds meticulously cartooned by Sony Pictures Animation to evoke his comics. Did we mention Dune daddy Oscar Isaac’s coming back for this next one? Thwip! (In theaters October 7.) — Eric Vilas-Boas

Halloween Ends

I have no idea what happens in this follow-up to Halloween Kills. But I feel fairly confident that the title is a lie. (In theaters October 14.) — Jen Chaney

More Anticipated Films:

Till (In theaters October 7)

November

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Even those who aren’t Marvel fans probably feel somewhat invested in the fate of the next Black Panther movie. For starters, the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 robbed us of not just one of our finest actors, but one of the more interesting superheroes in the Marvel firmament. It’s welcome news that director Ryan Coogler is returning behind the camera for this one — he’s the rare name with the clout to forge a new path in what might have otherwise been a standard-issue superhero sequel. (In theaters November 11.) — Bilge Ebiri

More Anticipated Films:

The Flash (In theaters November 4)

Canterbury Glass (In theaters November 4)

Untitled Bee Gees Movie (In theaters November 4)

Spellbound (In theaters November 11)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (In theaters November 18)

She Said (In theaters November 18)

Creed III (In theaters November 23)

The Fabelmans (In theaters November 23)

December

Avatar 2

James Cameron has been pushing movies back since before it was cool. Thirteen years after the original Avatar became the highest grossing film worldwide, its sequel will finally hit theaters. Will audiences flock back to Pandora? They’d better — more installments in the Avatar saga are coming every two years until 2028. (In theaters December 16.) — Nate Jones

The Nightingale

Will Mélanie Laurent’s The Nightingale exist in time for its December 2022 release date? Only five days away from the start of production when COVID-19 shut down the film in 2020, and still not filming as of September 2021, The Nightingale nevertheless holds Sony’s coveted Christmas spot. If it comes together, Laurent and screenwriter Dana Stevens will deliver an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s 2015 historical fiction bestseller about a pair of sisters struggling to survive in Nazi-occupied France. More than 20 years after last appearing opposite each other in 2001’s I Am Sam, Dakota and Elle Fanning team up again to play siblings Vianne and Isabelle, estranged sisters who each become involved in resistance efforts. (In theaters December 23.) — Roxana Hadadi

Babylon

In March 2021, a source described Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon, about the 1920s transition from silent films to talkies, as “Great Gatsby on steroids,” an assessment that sounds promising! Chazelle’s post-La La Land return to analyzing the tension between who makes it in Hollywood and who doesn’t features absolutely everyone: A-listers Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, rising stars Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li, and an endless array of recognizable faces, including Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, and Spike Jonze. (In theaters December 25.) —Roxana Hadadi

More Anticipated Films:

Violent Night (In theaters December 2)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (In theaters December 16)

Untitled Star Wars Film (In theaters December 16)

Heaven and Hell (In theaters December 16)

Untitled Mario Bros. Movie (In theaters December 21)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (In theaters December 23)

Undated Films That Should, Or Could, Come Out in 2022:

The Way of the Wind

Obviously, it’s a fool’s errand to anticipate an imminent release for any Terrence Malick film that hasn’t been scheduled (or for that matter picked up for distribution) yet, as the director famously takes years to edit his projects. But this one filmed before the pandemic, so perhaps it’s a safe-ish bet to assume that 2022 will be the year we finally get to see it, either at a festival or in actual release. It certainly sounds like a doozy: It’s an actual Jesus story (starring Son of Saul’s Géza Röhrig as Jesus and Mark Rylance as Satan), thus making explicit the religious themes the director has been circling for most of his career, And it comes after one of his greatest works, the WWII drama A Hidden Life, which saw Malick going into fascinating new stylistic and thematic territory while still continuing to be very much himself. (Some extra exciting news for film geeks: The score will reportedly be composed by Eleni Karaindrou, who was responsible for many of the legendary scores of the late Greek master Theo Angelopulos.) (Release date TBD.) — Bilge Ebiri

Disappointment Blvd.

In the three years since his debut feature Hereditary sent heads rolling, director Ari Aster has flower-crowned himself the king of A24 horror. He’s billing the follow-up to 2019’s Midsommar as a “nightmare comedy” that runs four hours long; that runtime must be one of the jokes. Either way, fans are eager to see what he’ll conjure up next, this time with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead and Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Michael Gandolfini, and Meryl Streep rounding out the cast. (Release date TBD.) — Melissa León

Even More Undated Films With 2022 Potential:

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Deep Water

Petite Maman

After Yang

A Chiara

One Second

When You Finish Saving the World

Instant Life

Sharp Stick

Crimes of the Future

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Living

Nothing Compares

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Alice

Something in the Dirt

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Princess

Christmas in Wonderland