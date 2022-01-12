Succession, The Power of the Dog Lead 2022 SAG Award Nominations

On the morning of Wednesday, January 12, two actresses who have both played Mimi in Rent joined forces to announce the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens hosted the nominations on Instagram Live with humor, spontaneity, and only mild technical difficulties. They gamely played to the format, reading the chat: “I see a yes. I see a yaaaas,” Hudgens said as she scanned. As for the nominations, Succession leads television with five nominations, with Mare of Easttown and Squid Game also showing up strong. As for film, both House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have three nominations each. The SAG Awards will take place on February 27. Read the complete list of winners below.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tail
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown