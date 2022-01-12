Succession, The Power of the Dog Lead 2022 SAG Award Nominations

Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

On the morning of Wednesday, January 12, two actresses who have both played Mimi in Rent joined forces to announce the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens hosted the nominations on Instagram Live with humor, spontaneity, and only mild technical difficulties. They gamely played to the format, reading the chat: “I see a yes. I see a yaaaas,” Hudgens said as she scanned. As for the nominations, Succession leads television with five nominations, with Mare of Easttown and Squid Game also showing up strong. As for film, both House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have three nominations each. The SAG Awards will take place on February 27. Read the complete list of winners below.

Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tail

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown