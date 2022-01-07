33 Plays and Musicals We Can’t Wait to See in 2022

Dominique Morisseau’s triptych about Detroit (the other two plays in the cycle are Detroit ’67 and Paradise Blue) is rich in understanding about Black community, the need for worker solidarity, and the musicality of Motor City itself. The time is always right for a Broadway revival of Morisseau’s 2016 play about a failing automotive plant, but it’s perhaps even righter now, given our constantly renewing sense that we live in an economy that thrives on our ruin. Also, Phylicia Rashad stars. (Samuel J. Friedman Theater; in previews now for a January 19 opening.)

The only thing that has me worried about this project is that producer Audible has announced it will run only two hours with no intermission. Eugene O’Neill’s excoriating family drama about addiction, delusion, and talent run aground does not usually get through its Journey so quickly — three hours–plus is typical — but the casting of theatrical power couple Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel has me so excited to see it I’ve squelched my doubts. Maybe they just mean it will feel like it’s flying by? (Minetta Lane Theater; in previews January 11.)

George S. Schuyler’s 1931 satirical novel proposed a Swiftian answer to the “race problem:” Invent a mechanism that turns Black people white. A little under 100 years later, composer Tariq Trotter (of the Roots) and book writer John Ridley turn the novel into a musical with choreography by the great Bill T. Jones. The New Group show stars Brandon Victor Dixon — which on its own is a reason to buy a ticket. (Pershing Square Signature Theater; in previews January 11.)

Playwright (and Pulitzer finalist) Clare Barron’s cheerfully transgressive productions are some of my favorite shows ever: It’s impossible to forget the poltergeist energy of her preteen anarcho-comedy Dance Nation or the hurricane of I’ll Never Love Again, in which she, uh, reenacted her own adolescent sexual awakening. In Shhhh, Barron continues her investigation into erotic kink, trauma, and pleasure — and the Atlantic is delicately warning ticket buyers that the material will be pretty strong. Consider yourself hushed, if you’re into that kind of thing. (Atlantic Theater Company; in previews January 12.)

No playwright has had a season quite like Lynn Nottage’s: a new play on Broadway (Clyde’s), immersive programming at the Signature (The Watering Hole), and the book for the is-this-a-good-idea Michael Jackson musical MJ. This new opera, though, is easily my most anticipated of all her projects. Composer Ricky Ian Gordon gives Nottage’s beautiful 2003 play a new musical setting, which should convert its already lush sentiment — a turn-of-the-century seamstress tries to stitch together her romantic life — to an even deeper register. Bartlett Sher directs. (Lincoln Center; in previews January 13.)

.

—An eerie lighthouse musical by Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, Whisper House, shines forth at 59E59 (January 11).

—Dave Harris’s horror play about two men trapped in an American minstrel show, Tambo & Bones, at Playwrights Horizons (January 19).