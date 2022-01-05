Photo: Peacock

NBC is gearing up to make Peacock your number one destination for Winter Olympics content. The company announced today that subscribers to Peacock’s premium tier will be able to live stream “all of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing” February 2 – 20, 2022. The coverage will include all of NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable coverage as well, something that the E! News Twitter account was “snow excited” about. This is a reversal of last year’s Olympic experience on Peacock, which many viewers found snow frustrating. Last year, Peacock streamers still needed some sort of subscription TV package (either cable or a service such as YouTube TV) to get the full ‘lympo experience.

Peacock’s full coverage will include the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as original documentaries and daily shows. “We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics & Paralympics. “This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.” Huge news for the dignitary delegation that Joe Biden is not sending to China.