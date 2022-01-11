Who Will Host the Oscars?

Photo: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images/Getty Images

After three years, the formerly host-less Academy Awards shall have an emcee for film’s biggest night. The Academy Awards announced on Tuesday during a TCA executive session that they will indeed have a host for the 94th ceremony, following Kevin Hart’s departure in 2019. Who will be hosting, you may ask? That’s still up in the air. THR reported that Spider-Man’s Tom Holland expressed interest in hosting the awards show, and the Academy did reach out to him to “explore that possibility.” “What kind of fucking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?” said Holland on the hypothetical opportunity. Many people, Tom! Deadline previously called the gig “thankless,” with high-profile celebrities pulling their name from consideration for the job in previous years. Hart quit the hosting gig three days after he was announced when old, homophobic tweets of his resurfaced online. The Academy reportedly wanted him back to host the show if he “expressed interest in returning” but denied the offer, resulting in a host-less event.

Ratings for the awards show reached a new low last year, so maybe going back to their old ways will play an essential role in an Academy revival. The Oscars will also return to the Dolby Theater, a venue that has previously hosted twenty shows since 2002, after taking place at Los Angeles’s Union Station last year. Nominations for the awards will be announced on February 8th and the ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27, airing on ABC.