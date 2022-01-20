Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency: “I’m Gutted”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency “Weekends With Adele,” scheduled to begin this weekend, is postponed; all dates are going to be rescheduled. Adele posted a tearful video to Instagram explaining the situation: the pre-production of her show has been significantly delayed due to COVID, resulting in the decision to postpone all 24 upcoming concerts. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together… half my crew, half my team are down with COVID,” explained the 30 singer. Adele said it was impossible to finish the show in time, and she couldn’t give her fans “what [they] have right now.” Her team is working on rescheduling dates to continue the pre-production process to “get [the concerts] where it’s supposed to be.” According to her Instagram caption, more information on the rescheduled “Weekends With Adele” dates are coming soon.

Original Story Follows.

After previously denying rumours, Adele is doing a Las Vegas residency after all. The singer-songwriter — whose latest album, 30, just debuted as the best-selling album of the year — announced “Weekends With Adele,” a 12-weekend run at Caesars Palace. The residency will begin on January 21 and go through April 16. (She won’t perform the weekend of February 18 to 19.) While she had been expected to announce a Vegas residency, owing to her previously expressed disdain of touring and her living in nearby Los Angeles, Adele told Rolling Stone in a September interview that she hadn’t made plans for a performance. But did you really think a woman like her would leave you without live performances of 30? Adele did previously perform a number of her new songs on two TV specials: one filmed in Los Angeles for CBS and one in London for ITV. She’s also set to perform two shows at London’s Hyde Park next July. So no need to cry your heart out about not being able to see 30 live anymore — time to snag those tickets (fan presale begins December 7) and Vegas flights.