Oh My God, There Are So Many Adeles in the ‘Oh My God’ Video

Move over, 1917 and Birdman: Our new masterpiece in one long take is here. It’s Adele’s delightfully surreal “Oh My God” music video, which features many Adeles, many chairs, and many apples. We don’t really know what happens in the video, other than that it takes place on some sort of set and shows a troupe of dancers, between, of course, the wonderful faces Adele makes while performing this banger from her new album 30. (And along with being a single shot, it’s also in black-and-white. Can music videos be eligible for Oscar noms?) The video is directed by Sam Brown, who previously worked with Adele on another visual that prominently featured chairs, her Grammy-winning “Rolling in the Deep” music video. It’s the second music video released for 30, following the clip for lead single “Easy on Me,” which saw Adele reteam with her “Hello” collaborator Xavier Dolan. Next up, where’s that “I Drink Wine” video?

