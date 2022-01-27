Bitch Better Have Amy Schneider’s Money

Photo: Jeopardy!/YouTube

Yes, can we please get Mads Mikkelsen on the phone for … reasons? Jeopardy! megachampion Amy Schneider, whose astonishing 40-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, is still waiting on her $1,382,800 worth of prize money nearly three months after taping her final game. The revelation occurred during a new interview Schneider did with the New York Times, where she revealed “she had taken a demotion at work, used all her paid time off, and taken several unpaid days in order to keep her job as a software engineer” while competing on the show. Schneider remains at her full-time engineering job as of this week — although the work may soon be behind her, as she signed with prominent talent agency CAA and “is interested in voice acting.” “I went in the bathroom, cried for about 30 or 40 seconds, pulled myself together, and headed out,” she, a Sauvignon Blanc and Parliament Lights lover, told the Times of what she did after her final game. “It wasn’t just a feeling of sadness, there was a sense of relief. It was so exhausting.” She also confirmed that her winnings check still hasn’t arrived for undetermined reasons. Just curious, has anyone checked Mike Richards’s bank account?