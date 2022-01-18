Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Editor-At-Large André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion icon and former editor-at-large of Vogue André Leon Talley has died at age 73, according to TMZ. He passed away on Tuesday in White Plains, New York. Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, he found his love for fashion and Vogue as a child looking through magazines in the library. After college, he worked at Andy Warhol’s “Factory” studio before ultimately landing a job at Vogue, beginning as a fashion news director. Talley eventually was promoted to creative director and advocated for more Black models on the runaway. He later moved to Paris to work at W in 1995 but then return to Vogue in 1998 as the editor-at-large until 2013. He worked closely with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, detailing the racism and humiliation he faced from her in his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches. Talley served as a judge on cycles 14-17 of America’s Next Top Model and made a cameo as himself in the Sex and the City movie. As the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André, Talley’s life moved everyone around him, from Tom Ford to Whoopi Goldberg sharing the impact Talley had on fashion and American culture.