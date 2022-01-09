Andrew Garfield Got Off on Lying to You About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

“What is acting but lying, and what is good lying but convincing lying?” -Sir Laurence Olivier (Larry to his friends)

Andrew Garfield says he found the experience of lying to our goddamned faces about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home “weirdly enjoyable.” Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield described the entire Spider-Man: No Spoilers This Time experience as an elongated round of the party game Werewolf. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he said. However, his conscience did occasionally get the better of him: “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar.” Which is exactly what a liar would say. What else is a lie, Andrew? Are you even British-American? Did you really make a rocking chair by hand? Also, Werewolf is a very stressful game and should be banned from parties. It dies with Among Us.