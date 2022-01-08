Spider-Man Snuck In to Watch Spider-Man With Spider-Man

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Okay, so Andrew Garfield (who played Spider-Man) and Tobey Maguire (who also played Spider-Man) snuck in to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening night without anyone noticing? Garfield lived to tell the tale to ET as he described popping in to see the record-shattering film. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” said Garfield, “In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Garfield also revealed to Variety that he improvised the “I love you” line while looking at Maguire and Holland. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” said Garfield. It’s comforting to know that Spider-Man loves his fellow Spider-Men. A true act of self-love!