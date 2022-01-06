Anna Nicole Smith ‘Epic Mystery Tale’ Documentary Announced by Netflix

Photo: Terry McGinnis)/WireImage

Netflix has announced that Anna Nicole Smith’s life will be uncovered in a new, as yet untitled documentary that includes never-before-seen footage of the Playboy model. In a press release, Netflix described the upcoming film as “​​offering a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight, and her dreams as a young mother.” It will be directed by award-winning documentarian Ursula Macfarlane (CNN’s The Lost Sons and Untouchable), who described her approach to the documentary as “an epic mystery tale.” Macfarlane said, “How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to reexamine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.”

According to Variety, the film is still in production and does not have a release date. Smith, born Vickie Lynn Hogan, was a Playboy and Guess jeans model who tragically died of an overdose at age 39. She made headlines for marrying 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall and dealt with a lengthy legal battle over his estate, which continued even after her death in 2007.