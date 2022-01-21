10 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: The author, Ted Danson, and a handful of other actor voices you may recognize.

Length: 9 hours, 42 minutes

Speed I listened: 1.9x

Schur is another showrunner struggling with what it means to be a person in 2022. He writes that while researching The Good Place, he became super-interested in the division between good and bad, right and wrong. He uses thinkers throughout history along with the voice of self-proclaimed “national treasure” Ted Danson to explore a variety of complicated nuances of theoretical and real-life situations. The book doesn’t really start cooking with gas until Schur tells a story that involves his wife, Hurricane Katrina, and a damaged car bumper. To deal with the multitude of footnotes, the audiobook employs a chime to designate the beginning and end of each footnote. I thought that was pretty perfect. Also perfect: Schur’s lovely pronunciation of “Sartre.”