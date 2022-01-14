Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Resumes Production With Letitia Wright

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Update, Friday January 14 at 8:03 p.m.: Shuri’s set to go back to set. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will resume production next week, now that lead actress Letitia Wright has recovered from the severe injury she suffered while filming last August. Wright returned to London to heal, and the movie was eventually put on pause in November. The return to production was reportedly also delayed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the crew and cast, including Lupita Nyong’o. According to THR, the movie will now shoot for about four weeks in Atlanta. Despite the delay, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently still sticking to its November 11, 2022 release date.

Original story follows.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on pause as its lead actress Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury from late August this year. Resuming the role of Shuri, Black Panther T’Challa’s younger sister, the actress was injured performing a scene involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. Since then, Wright has been in London for recovery while production continued in Atlanta. Per The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler was able to film all the scenes that Shuri was not in. The film will reportedly shut down the week of Thanksgiving to restart production in early 2022. Marvel Studios initially stated it would not halt production, however the release date for the movie was recently pushed from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright told THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.” Last month, Wright denied making anti-vaccination comments on the Black Panther 2 set. In December of 2020, the actress received backlash for sharing a video that questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter. THR claimed that she also shared these views on the Black Panther set. “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021,” Wright said in a since-deleted Instagram post on October 12. “The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”