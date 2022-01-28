16 Upcoming Page-to-Screen Adaptations to Add to Your 2022 Reading List

Photo: Publisher

This historical romance novel takes place in 1850s Gold Country California and follows Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child and knows nothing but this torturous existence. Angel meets Michael, a man who seeks out her heart and obeys God’s wish to marry her. She warms to Michael but remains skeptical about his pursuit of affection. Rivers’s book is a retelling of the Bible’s Gomer and Hosea story, dealing with the central notion that God’s love can redeem wrongdoings. (Hence the title.)

Redeeming Love, starring Abigail Cowen, Nina Dobrev, and Tom Lewis, is in theaters now.