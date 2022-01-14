Oops … Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Are Fighting Again

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

We’re just days into Jamie Lynn Spears’s press tour for her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, and the things are now being said — many of them, in fact, between Jamie Lynn and her older sister Britney across social-media platforms. Jamie Lynn gave her first interview about Things on Good Morning America on January 12, in which she claimed she tried to help Britney get out of her conservatorship and “was happy” when it ended. This was all despite Britney’s past criticism of her amid the conservatorship fight. Then, the next day, Britney got a fever, per a note posted to Twitter. So, while sick, she decided to watch her sister’s interview. “And it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” Britney wrote in a message posted to Twitter. (She’s since recovered, don’t worry!)

After lamenting her fever, Britney went on to respond to two details from her sister’s interview. For one, she disputed Jamie Lynn’s claim that, in Britney’s words, her “behavior was out of control.” Britney said Jamie Lynn “was never around me much” at that point, and claimed her sister “wants to sell a book about me at my expense 🤔📚.” Britney then addresses her past criticism of Jamie Lynn’s tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney wrote. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!” She went on to say she had been planning a similar show of remixes, and that performance “did ruin my dreams.” “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Britney declared.

Later that night, Britney’s author sister, who presumably did not have a fever, responded with a message posted to Instagram that she called the “last thing I want to be doing.” “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that,” Jamie Lynn wrote, alluding to death threats to her family and her daughter’s confusion over Britney’s messages. Jamie Lynn went on to say her book was her having “to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.” She continued, “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

While adding well wishes for Britney, Jamie Lynn concluded by declaring that “there are no sides, and I don’t want drama,” despite publishing a social-media statement about setting a record straight. There’s still four more days ’til Things I Should Have Said comes out, leaving ample room for more (non-)drama.