Cardi B Wins $1.25 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe — a blogger and YouTuber known online as Tasha K — and has been awarded $1.25 million in damages, Billboard reports. The jury’s January 24 verdict concluded a two-week federal trial during which Cardi B testified that she had experienced extreme anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation due to Kebe’s claims. Those claims include that Cardi B worked as a prostitute, contracted herpes, used cocaine, and cheated on her husband. Kebe reportedly admitted in court that she had knowingly published lies about the rapper, but attempted to walk that statement back when her attorneys examined her. Ultimately, jurors sided with Cardi B on all three claims of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They allotted $1 million for “general damages (pain and suffering and/or reputational injury)” and $250,000 for medical expenses. Tuesday proceedings will determine whether Tasha K will also owe more punitive damages or need to pay for Cardi B’s legal expenses.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, originally filed the lawsuit back in November 2019. A countersuit filed by Kebe was dismissed. Rolling Stone reported that Cardi B was present to hear Monday’s verdict and hugged her lawyers after the jury left. The rapper later shared a photo of her late grandmother on her Instagram story, writing, “My queen thank you for hearing my prayers… only you know those nights that I cried to you feeling hopeless and tired even when it seems like I have the world on my hands.” Meanwhile, Kebe, who still has the option to challenge or appeal the verdict, took to Twitter to thank her attorneys “for their long hours and sleepless nights” and reassure her fans that things would get better. “In this business, this is part of the protocol,” she added in another tweet. “Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory.”