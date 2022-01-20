Charlie Puth Finally Flips on New Song ‘Light Switch’

Charlie Puth is ready to flip on his new single. The singer-songwriter-producer released “Light Switch,” a groovy and sensual love song (sadly not the heartbreak anthem he’s been waiting for), on January 20. He hadn’t been keeping fans in the dark on the song prior to that — actually, Puth had been documenting the creation of the song on TikTok for months. And yes, it even includes the sound of a light switch flipping! Puth produced the song himself, and co-wrote it with JKash and Jake Torrey. But in a statement, he says the fans who followed the song on TikTok “almost wrote it with me.” “Light Switch” is the first single off Puth’s upcoming third album, Charlie. Since his last album, 2018’s Voicenotes, Puth has released a number of one-off singles and collaborated with Elton John, blackbear, Sasha Sloan, and Gabby Barrett. You could say he still wants the attention.