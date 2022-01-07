Chlöe Joins Gunna’s DS4Ever with ‘You & Me’

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The long-awaited finale to the Drip Season series has arrived. Gunna announced the tracklist for his newest album, DS4Ever, aka Drip Season 4 Ever, which teased a new song with Chlöe titled “You & Me.” They sampled Jon B.’s “They Don’t Know” and interpolated Usher’s “Nice and Slow.” The pair, who also wrote the song together, were spotted at a Lakers game holding hands earlier in the week. The Have Mercy singer isn’t the only artist included in the new album; the fourth and final installment of the Drip Season series also includes Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch as collaborators.

While Drake was initially included in the list of featured artists, he is currently not included in the newly released album. The Atlanta rapper’s lead single “Too Easy” with Future was released in September of last year. The rapper released the music video for “Dubai Plates” with Key Glock on Thursday in anticipation of the album.