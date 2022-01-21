Christina Aguilera Is Back With New Música on EP La Fuerza

Christina Aguilera is returning to her roots — personally and professionally. The pop star’s new EP, La Fuerza, isn’t just a Spanish-language project from the proudly Latina singer, it’s Aguilera’s first Spanish project since 2000’s Mi Reflejo, her second studio album released near the beginning of her music career. And La Fuerza isn’t the end of Aguilera’s return to Latin pop, either. The EP is the first of three parts from her upcoming ninth studio album, expected later in 2022; it’ll be her first album since 2018’s Liberation. As the first taste of that album, La Fuerza features six songs, including previous singles “Pa Mis Muchachas” (with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso) and “Somos Nada.” Alongside the EP, Aguilera released the new single “Santo,” a bouncy, reggaeton–inspired banger featuring Ozuna. As for those signature vocal runs, though? They sound the same in any language.

