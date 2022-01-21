Comedian and Baskets Star Louie Anderson Dead at 68

Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Comedian, actor, writer, and game-show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68, according to Deadline. He was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and was getting treated in a Las Vegas Hospital. The day before the news broke, comedian Pauly Shore shared on Twitter that he had visited the comedian to say goodbye: “I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers.”

Anderson, a Minnesota native, began his television-comedy career in 1984 when he made his TV stand-up debut on the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.The set kickstarted his career, which led to numerous stand-up specials, most recently Big Underwear in 2018. In 1994, Anderson created and starred in the animated series, Life With Louie, a fictionalized version of his childhood in the Midwest. The show won him two Emmy awards. He is the only three-time recipient of the Humanitas Prizes for writing on a children’s animated series. Anderson briefly hosted Family Feud in the late ‘90s, even appearing in the Family Feud video game. He starred as Christine Baskets in the FX’s series Baskets, earning him one win and three consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. On the big screen, he most notably appeared in Eddie Murphy’s 1988 film Coming to America, as well as the sequel released last year.

Anderson wrote several books: Hey Mom, Dear Dad – Letters from an Adult Child, Goodbye Jumbo, Hello Cruel World, and The F Word, How to Survive Your Family.