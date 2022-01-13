Degrassi Is Getting Yet Another Generation

Yay! Photo: The N

The Observatory of Economic Complexity states that Canada’s top export is petroleum. This is false. Canada’s top export is Degrassi. And unlike petroleum, Degrassi is a renewable resource. So long as there are new generations of teen thespians in Toronto, there will be new seasons and spinoffs of Degrassi to consume. Today, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that it has green-lit ten hour-long episodes of a new Degrassi series, also called Degrassi, which will air on HBO Max in 2023. A press release described the new series thusly:

“Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.”

Additionally, HBO Max announced that it has acquired the American streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation. Perfect timing for Aubrey Graham fans watching Drake basically play out a ridiculous Degrassi subplot in real time.