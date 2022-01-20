How to Overcome Accent Anxiety in 4 Simple Steps

1.

Illustration: Johanna Walderdorff

Coach: Mary McDonald-Lewis

Students: Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Patrick Stewart (Green Room), James Wolk (Front of the Class)

To work on an accent with another person, a degree of trust is required. They have to make themselves very vulnerable to you. Many actors coming to that process are filled with fear. Now, I have empathy for that. I understand the terrible power of shame and what that does to the artistic process. The first thing that happens is their own dark voice comes up and says, “Sit down and shut up. You’re not good enough.” The resistance takes many forms. One is “Why have I been put with this nanny, this babysitter? I will discover this character’s 1953 Sicilian accent because I’m an artiste.” They can be short with you. They can be mean. They can be unavailable, which is a form of avoidance. But all of it is fear. When I was hired to give Robert Pattinson his American accent for the first Twilight film, he’d been refusing to do his American accent. Rehearsals had begun, but he was still performing in his British accent. He was a scared boy. He admitted to me, “I’m angry about it.” He said to me in a very polite, well-educated British-schoolboy manner, “I rather hate it. I don’t think it’s necessary.” My challenge as a dialect coach is to let them know, “Hey, friend, let’s talk.” Little by little, if you’re able to do that, a switch flips and they shift from hating you to coming to rely on you in a wonderful way.

On set, sometimes I walk up to them between scenes. And I’m like, Oh my God, this accent isn’t going to do anybody any good at the premiere. My mind often goes to what the critics are going to say. Under those circumstances, I can be extremely straightforward.

I put my hand on their shoulder — which is an important part of it — and look them in the eye. In a low voice, I make the specific sound adjustments. I use gentle language. I call it “slipping in like smoke” between takes. If you’re Patrick Stewart, you let me come in and make an adjustment. If you’re Patrick Stewart, you pat me on the shoulder and say, “Oh, that’s much better.” He only has his art involved, and he’s fearless.