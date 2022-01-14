The Proud Family Trailer Is Oscar (Proud)-Worthy

Photo: Disney Plus/YouTube

No televisual entity has ever been more powerful than the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, when you could watch Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, and The Proud Family in one sitting. And Disney+ is making huge strides toward recapturing that absolute powerhouse era with the trailer for its Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series will feature guest voice-overs from stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer. The original voice cast is back, and based on this first look, they’ve recaptured the spirit of the original. Oscar is still embarrassing Penny at every turn with Bugs Bunny–level gags, Suga Mama’s B-plots will careen further into the absurd, and Wizard Kelly still runs this town. There are also all kinds of 2022 updates: Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto voice a married couple, Penny’s got high-waisted jeans, and Bobby’s had a makeover that pulls him out of the ’70s. The series premieres February 23.

Below, you can see trailers and announcements for other upcoming projects Disney+ announced last November.

Classic Disney Revivals

Disney is bringing back the classic animated sitcom for a round two. You can follow Penny Proud and her antics on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, streaming in February.

Big Hero 6 is getting another spinoff with Baymax!, in which the adorable but somewhat useless marshmallow attempts to be of service to humankind. Baymax! is streaming on Disney+ next summer.

In a spinoff of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana is getting her own longform musical series. The show follows her adventures as the new Princess of Maldonia, and it’s set to be released in 2023.

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

You can’t celebrate Disney+ Day without a little bit of magic. The witches of Salem are returning for the sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which premiering fall 2022.

First look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' 🧙‍♀️



Releasing Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/tcVrfJ9Z74 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 12, 2021

You’ve watched the Ice Age squirrel chase an acorn around the world, and now it’s time for the possum to get a little love. Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild is streaming on January 28, starring Simon Pegg as Buck and Seann William Scott as Crash.

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is just a normal lawyer who does morning yoga, except when she’s hooked up to a helmet of wires and Mark Ruffalo is telling her that “these transformations are triggered by anger and fear.” She-Hulk is slated to debut in 2022.

The first teaser for ‘SHE-HULK’. pic.twitter.com/kWD4zSiS5z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

New content under Marvel also includes Moon Knight, whose protagonist can’t tell the difference between his waking life and dreams. In an unreleased clip, the Moon Knight punches something in a dilapidated bathroom as the lights and a scary voice says, “The voice in your head — it devours you.” It is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

The first teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘MOON KNIGHT’. pic.twitter.com/eWUK3HopET — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

Finally, there’s Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani American from Jersey City who is just trying to save the world. Her starter-suit headpiece looks like the crown of a chicken, but rest assured Marvel will give her ’fit an upgrade. Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere in the third quarter of 2022.

Here’s some Marvel dropping a little sooner: Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld is out this year on November 24.

Every moment, every arrow. Relive Clint Barton’s journey with a new episode of Marvel Studios Legends before Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/DeQ1gb3kvE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

National Geographic

If you want to watch Chris Hemsworth dangling on a rope a thousand feet off the ground, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth is the show for you. It is streaming in 2022.

Looking for another Hollywood guy in the outdoors? National Geographic is serving up Welcome to Earth, starring Will Smith. You can watch the fresh prince of Bel-Air navigate a canoe starting on December 8.

America the Beautiful is all the pretty Apple screen savers made into a TV show. The series will begin streaming in 2022.

Original Documentaries

The Star Wars character that gets virtually no screen time is getting a documentary special entirely dedicated to him. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ ahead of the new spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

The Beatles: Get Back is made entirely from never-before-seen restored footage of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The docuseries is getting a three-day rollout on November 25, 26, and 27.

This post has been updated throughout.