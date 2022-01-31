The Trailer for Eddie Izzard’s New Special Is Pretty Nutty

In 2019, also known as the year 1 B.C. (Before COVID), Eddie Izzard did the sort of world tour that’s usually reserved for pop stars: “Australia, New Zealand, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, all through America, all of the U.K. and Ireland,” she rattles off. But for the final performance of the English stand-up comedian’s Wunderbar tour, she chose a tiny, “top-secret comedy club” right near Covent Garden, “where I was a street performer for four years, so it all comes back around.”

That final London show is what she filmed for her upcoming comedy special, also titled Wunderbar. The trailer for the special finds Izzard backstage before that final show, musing about some heady shit. “My whole theory of the universe is about circles, and anything that circles ’round tends to be good: the circle of life, circle of the universe, the circle of the globe, the circle of orbits. What goes around comes around. If you do good things, you can get benefits back to you.” It’s fitting that the venue is in the round and right near where she began her comedy career decades ago. Aging is on her mind; it’s why she’s snacking on a bag of nuts while talking us through all this — they’re supposed to be healthy or something. You can watch the new special with your eye circles through Comedy Dynamics on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Spectrum, YouTube, and more on February 15.