Jury Results in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial Are Inconclusive

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of biotech start-up Theranos, continues to move at a turtleneck’s pace. The jury sent a note on Monday stating that they cannot come to a consensus regarding three of the 11 charges of fraud that Holmes faces, which carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. This note comes after the jury was given two weeks for deliberation on December 20. Judge Edward J. Davila sent the 12 jurors back for deliberation on the three unresolved charges. According to a legal expert quoted by ABC News, a mistrial may be declared on the three charges if the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict.

The culture has been obsessed with Holmes’s particular spin on Silicon Valley deviousness and ineptitude since Alex Gibney’s documentary The Inventor aired on HBO in 2019. Tavi Gevinson and Busy Philipps did viral impressions of her. Kate McKinnon was cast, un-cast, and replaced with Amanda Seyfried for the upcoming Hulu miniseries The Dropout. She inspired Halloween costumes and podcasts. In 2016, years before The Inventor, Adam McKay announced that he was making a Holmes film of his own and cast Jennifer Lawrence to fill her turtleneck. If she ever forgives him for giving her those bangs in Don’t Look Up, maybe it’ll still happen.