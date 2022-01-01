Emma Watson Reveals When She Fell In Love with Tom Felton

Photo: Warner Bros./HBO Max

Dramione fans, this is your time to shine. During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the cast talked about growing up together as wizards and all the crushes and awkward moments that came with it. Emma Watson revealed that she had a huge crush on her co-star Tom Felton, sharing that she “fell in love” with him after he drew a picture of God as a skateboarding girl during a tutoring lesson. “I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him!” said the Gryffindor scholar, “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

When asked about how he felt about Watson, Felton said, “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.” However, despite her schoolyard crush, Watson stressed that “nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically” between the two of them. While Dramione may live on in another universe, the endearing crushes and platonic love between the two is still magical.